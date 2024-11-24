Wonnum (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Darin Gantt of Carolina's official site reports.

Wonnum first appeared on the injury report when he logged a limited practice Thursday, but he was able to go through a full session Friday and will play Sunday. The fifth-year defender missed the first nine weeks of the campaign due to a quad injury, and the Panthers were on their bye in Week 11, so Sunday will mark Wonnum's second game of the campaign. In his first, which took place in Week 10 against the Giants, he tallied six tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble while playing 66 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps.