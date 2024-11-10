Wonnum (quadricep) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

He'll be suiting up for the first time this season in what will be his Panthers debut after he joined the team this offseason on a two-year, $12.5 million contract. Considering that Wonnum wasn't a full participant in practice at any point this week and is making his return from December 2023 surgery on his left quad, the Panthers could monitor his workload closely Sunday. The edge rusher tied his career high with eight sacks and recorded 62 tackles, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery over his 15 games for Minnesota in 2023.