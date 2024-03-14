The Panthers signed Wonnum (quadriceps) to a two-year deal Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wonnum was forced to miss the end of the Vikings' 2023 campaign due to a quadriceps injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 26-year-old edge rusher is coming off the most productive season of his career, appearing in 15 games and recording 62 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, while also defending six passes. With the departure of Brian Burns this offseason, Wonnum has a chance to serve as the Panthers' top pass rusher in 2024.