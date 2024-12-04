Wonnum (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Wonnum was also limited at practice the Wednesday before Carolina's tilt versus the Buccaneers in Week 13, but that was due to a hamstring injury, and his knee issue looks like it's separate. If he can't manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely go into the weekend with an injury designation.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Gets sack in season debut•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Good to go Sunday•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Activated from reserve/PUP list•