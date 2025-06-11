Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Starting to practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wonnum (back) participated in a limited capacity during minicamp Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Wonnum sat out both of Carolina's last two open workouts entirely, so Tuesday's action is a sign of progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. There's no concrete timetable for his full return, but once available he projects as a starter on the edge for the Panthers in 2025.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Tending to back issue•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Promising 2024 campaign•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Good to go against Atlanta•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Will play against Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' D.J. Wonnum: Questionable to face Tampa Bay•