Wonnum (back) did not participate at OTAs on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Wonnum apparently had his back "flare up," so it's not immediately clear what brought about the injury. There is also currently no concrete timeline for his return. For now, DJ Johnson and rookie second-rounder Nic Scourton figure to see more cracks at first-team practice reps.
