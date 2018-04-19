Panthers' Daeshon Hall: Confirms recovery status
Hall's knee is back to full health, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports. "My knee feels real good right now," says Hall. "Everything feels stable, strong."
Hall, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played only nine snaps for the Panthers in his rookie season before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5 defensive end has recovered in time to participate in OTAs with no restrictions, and will enter the 2018 season with the benefit of a full offseason of practice.
