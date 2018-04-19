Hall's knee is back to full health, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports. "My knee feels real good right now," says Hall. "Everything feels stable, strong."

Hall, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played only nine snaps for the Panthers in his rookie season before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5 defensive end has recovered in time to participate in OTAs with no restrictions, and will enter the 2018 season with the benefit of a full offseason of practice.