Panthers' Daeshon Hall: Heads to IR
Hall (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The rookie third-round pick only played nine defensive snaps in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury that kept him out the next three weeks. Hall will now shift his focus to rehabbing for the 2018 season where there may be more opening on the Panthers' defensive line.
