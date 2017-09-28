Play

Hall did not practice Thursday due to a sore knee, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Hall was questionable to play in Week 2 with a knee injury, so his absence Thursday could be related to that. Hall is currently serving as a depth option on the defensive line, so whether this injury holds him out of Sunday's game against the Patriots or not won't have much of an impact on the Panthers' defense.

