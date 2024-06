Davis (concussion) has agreed to terms on a contract with the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins' final preseason game and subsequently being placed on injured reserve. With his rookie season over prematurely, the Western Kentucky product will now look to make an impression in Carolina. However, he will have his work cut out for him as one of 13 wide receivers currently on the roster.