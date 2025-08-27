Campbell was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Campbell was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday despite leading the team with 147 preseason receiving yards, but his efforts didn't go unnoticed, as the Panthers have swooped in to add Campbell to their 53-man roster after trading away veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Vikings on Wednesday. Campbell, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, figures to begin the regular season in a depth role behind Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring), Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and David Moore in Carolina's inexperienced wide receiver room.