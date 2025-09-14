Campbell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Dalevon was claimed off waivers by Panthers in late August after failing to make the Chargers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He has been a healthy scratch through the first two weeks of the campaign, and the undrafted rookie's next opportunity to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 3 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 21.