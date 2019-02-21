Panthers' Damian Parms: Getting another chance in Carolina
Parms signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Parms, an exclusive-rights free agent, is re-upping with Carolina after spending the 2018 campaign on injured reserve with a shoulder injury he picked up during the preseason. The FAU product has yet to appear in an NFL game since entering the league four seasons ago.
