Lewis did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns due to a shoulder strain, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Lewis suffered the injury during Wednesday's training camp practice and is considered week-to-week. He's unlikely to play in the Panthers' two remaining preseason games, but he could return for Week 1 against the Jaguars on Sept. 7. With Lewis and Chandler Zavala (kneecap) both sidelined, Brandon Walton and Ja'Tyre Carter will have opportunities to work with the first-team offense at left guard.