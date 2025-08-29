Head coach Dave Canales said Thursday that Lewis (shoulder) is on track to play in Week 1 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Lewis missed most of training camp due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Browns. His practice participation next week will provide a sense of his availability for Carolina's regular-season opener. Chandler Zavala would be the top candidate to start at left guard if Lewis is not cleared to play.