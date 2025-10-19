Panthers' Damien Lewis: Won't play Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Lewis suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. He traveled with the team to New York and was considered a game-time decision, but the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's road contest. Gantt relays that Austin Corbett -- who was activated from injured reserve Saturday -- is expected to start at left guard in Lewis' absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Past injuries•
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Expecting to play Week 1•
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Damien Lewis: Out versus Cincinnati•