Lewis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lewis suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. He traveled with the team to New York and was considered a game-time decision, but the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's road contest. Gantt relays that Austin Corbett -- who was activated from injured reserve Saturday -- is expected to start at left guard in Lewis' absence.