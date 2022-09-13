Wilson notched four tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Wilson's time with the Panthers is off to a productive start, and he's coming off a career-best season of 106 tackles (59 solo). The 29-year-old will look to keep up his momentum against a revamped Giants O-line in Week 2.
More News
-
Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Sets career high with 106 tackles•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Damien Wilson: Departs with ankle injury•