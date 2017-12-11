Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Career-high five catches
Byrd caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.
Byrd hadn't hauled in more than one pass in any of his six career games entering Sunday, so his five-catch outing certainly surpassed expectations. With the Panthers looking for help outside of Devin Funchess at wide receiver, it'll be interesting to see if the second-year pro can carve out a meaningful role over the final three regular-season games.
