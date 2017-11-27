Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Could return for Week 13
Panthers coach Ron Rivera tentatively expects Byrd (forearm) to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers already have designated Byrd and Greg Olsen (foot) as their two players to return from injured reserve. While he'll likely have a limited role in terms of snaps and targets, Byrd could be a crucial addition for a Carolina offense that currently lacks a true deep threat. He could also get the occasional carry on end-arounds, perhaps taking on some of the work that was going to Curtis Samuel (ankle) before the rookie second-round pick suffered a season-ending injury. While not an exact replacement for his teammate, Byrd can do some of the same things.
