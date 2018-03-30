Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Deems self healthy
Byrd (leg) is back to full health and ready to participate in offseason workouts in April, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Byrd missed seven games in the middle of last season with a broken arm, returning in December to score three touchdowns (one on a kick return) in four games before landing back on injured reserve with a leg/knee injury. He avoided surgery and re-signed with the Panthers, but he'll likely need to compete for a depth role after the team added Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright in the offseason. Byrd's 4.28 speed could give him the inside track to a roster spot, offering the potential to return kicks while also serving as an occasional deep threat on offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Gets ERFA tender•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Not expected to require surgery•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Headed for injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Catches two touchdowns against Packers•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Career-high five catches•
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...