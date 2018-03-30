Byrd (leg) is back to full health and ready to participate in offseason workouts in April, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

Byrd missed seven games in the middle of last season with a broken arm, returning in December to score three touchdowns (one on a kick return) in four games before landing back on injured reserve with a leg/knee injury. He avoided surgery and re-signed with the Panthers, but he'll likely need to compete for a depth role after the team added Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright in the offseason. Byrd's 4.28 speed could give him the inside track to a roster spot, offering the potential to return kicks while also serving as an occasional deep threat on offense.