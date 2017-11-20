The Panthers officially designated Byrd (forearm) to return from injured reserve Monday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Along with Byrd, tight end Greg Olsen (foot) also received a designation, with the latter first eligible to return Sunday's game against the Jets. Byrd, on the other hand, will have to wait until the Week 13 game against the Saints in order to suit up for the first time since breaking his forearm in a Week 4 win over the Patriots. Though Byrd was able to resume practicing Monday, he'll need to prove to the Panthers in his subsequent sessions over the next two weeks that he's fully recovered from surgery to address the injury. If Byrd checks out fine and gets activated, he could have a role as a depth receiver for a Panthers squad that has traded away top wideout Kelvin Benjamin and lost Curtis Samuel (ankle) to a season-ending injury in the time since Byrd landed on IR.