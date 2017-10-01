Play

Byrd (arm) was downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Byrd will now shift his focus to getting healthy for a Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Regardless, fantasy owners shouldn't fret as Byrd has rarely make an impact this season.

