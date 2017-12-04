Byrd caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

Byrd's appearance was his first since Week 4, and although his impact mirrored that of Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay, there doesn't seem to be enough looks down Carolina's pecking order for any option to become a significant fantasy commodity.

