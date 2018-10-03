Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Fully participates in practice
Byrd (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Byrd has missed Carolina's last two games with a knee injury, but seems to have fully recovered from his ailment and should be ready to go for Week 5 against the Giants. The third-year wideout caught 10 passes for 105 yards and two scores in 2017, though he figures to spend most of his time on special teams as Carolina's primary kick and punt returner.
