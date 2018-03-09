Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Gets ERFA tender
The Panthers have tendered a one-year contract to Byrd, an exclusive rights free agent, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
Undrafted out of South Carolina in 2015, the lightning-quick wideout finally earned a role with the Panthers late last season, catching 10 of 17 targets for 105 yards and two scores and adding a punt return for a touchdown. His shot at a meaningful role in 2018 took a hit Friday afternoon when Carolina agreed to trade for Torrey Smith. With Smith and 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel offering a similar element of speed, Byrd may be forced to battle a roster spot in training camp, though it isn't totally out of the question that he pushes for a top-three role. He ended last season on injured reserve with a lower leg injury, but his ability to avoid surgery suggests he should be ready for camp, if not the start of the offseason program.
