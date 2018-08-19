Byrd caught two of his three targets for 27 yards in Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.

Byrd also gained 45 yards across his two kickoff returns. His first reception came from backup Taylor Heinicke in the final moments of the third quarter, and he followed that with a 17-yard grab from Garrett Gilbert in the fourth. As someone hoping to make the roster and a depth receiver and returner, Byrd will hope to make a splash in Carolina's final two exhibition outings.