Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Hauls in two passes
Byrd caught two of his three targets for 27 yards in Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.
Byrd also gained 45 yards across his two kickoff returns. His first reception came from backup Taylor Heinicke in the final moments of the third quarter, and he followed that with a 17-yard grab from Garrett Gilbert in the fourth. As someone hoping to make the roster and a depth receiver and returner, Byrd will hope to make a splash in Carolina's final two exhibition outings.
More News
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Deems self healthy•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Gets ERFA tender•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Not expected to require surgery•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Headed for injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Catches two touchdowns against Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...