Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Headed for injured reserve
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Byrd would be placed on injured reserve with a lower-leg injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
The extent of Byrd's injury is unclear, but the Panthers' decision to shut him down for the season suggests that the wideout is at least looking at a multi-week recovery. It's a disappointing setback for Byrd, who had emerged as a key complementary receiver for the Panthers over the past four weeks following his return from an earlier IR stint due to a broken forearm. To compensate for Byrd's absence, running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to take on a heightened pass-catching role, while Russell Shepard (shoulder) will also be in line to see more snaps in the regular-season finale and the playoffs.
More News
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Catches two touchdowns against Packers•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Career-high five catches•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Finishes with one catch•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Ready for activation•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Could return for Week 13•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...