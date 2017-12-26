Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Byrd would be placed on injured reserve with a lower-leg injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

The extent of Byrd's injury is unclear, but the Panthers' decision to shut him down for the season suggests that the wideout is at least looking at a multi-week recovery. It's a disappointing setback for Byrd, who had emerged as a key complementary receiver for the Panthers over the past four weeks following his return from an earlier IR stint due to a broken forearm. To compensate for Byrd's absence, running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to take on a heightened pass-catching role, while Russell Shepard (shoulder) will also be in line to see more snaps in the regular-season finale and the playoffs.