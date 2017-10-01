Play

Byrd injured his arm Sunday against the Patriots and is questionable to return, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Byrd hasn't recorded a reception yet this season and is still looking to make an impact as a return man. Without him, the Panthers are turning dangerously skimp at the receiver position, with just three healthy players left. A quick return would be favorable for Carolina.

