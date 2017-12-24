Byrd suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 22-19 win against the Buccaneers. "He tweaked something on the outside [of the knee]," head coach Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site afterward. "That's all I know."

Byrd's most important contribution of the game came with 2:43 left in the second quarter, when he returned a kickoff 103 yards to the house to break a 6-6 tie at the time. Otherwise, he managed one reception for 31 yards before departing with the knee concern on his third and final kick return. Until the Panthers' medical staff pegs down a diagnosis, Byrd's status for Week 17 will remain unknown.