Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Lands on IR
Byrd (arm) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Byrd suffered a broken forearm on a 12-yard end around in Sunday's win over the Patriots. With Byrd now on injured reserve, the Panthers only have three healthy wide receivers, but they elected to use the open roster spot to sign veteran safety Jairus Byrd, as their secondary is also pretty banged up.
