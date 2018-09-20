Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Limited in practice Thursday
Byrd (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Byrd continues to nurse a knee injury, and has been a limited participant in practice all week after being sidelined Week 2. If the depth wideout is unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals, expect either Christian McCaffery or D.J. Moore to step in as the Panthers' primary kick returner.
