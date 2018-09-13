Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Misses another practice
Byrd was only able to work out on the side at Thursday's practice due a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Curtis Samuel (chest) sitting out the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Byrd served as the Panthers' No. 5 wideout in the contest, but that role didn't yield any snaps on offense. Samuel seems to be trending toward another absence Sunday against the Falcons, and it's possible he could be joined in street clothes by Byrd. The 25-year-old will likely be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day and may need to log at least a limited session Friday to keep hope alive for earning an active status in Week 2.
More News
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: To benefit from Samuel's absence•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Named to regular-season roster•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Hauls in two passes•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Deems self healthy•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Gets ERFA tender•
-
Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Not expected to require surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...