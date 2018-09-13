Byrd was only able to work out on the side at Thursday's practice due a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Curtis Samuel (chest) sitting out the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Byrd served as the Panthers' No. 5 wideout in the contest, but that role didn't yield any snaps on offense. Samuel seems to be trending toward another absence Sunday against the Falcons, and it's possible he could be joined in street clothes by Byrd. The 25-year-old will likely be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day and may need to log at least a limited session Friday to keep hope alive for earning an active status in Week 2.