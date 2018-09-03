Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Named to regular season roster
Byrd is among six wideouts named to the Panthers' 53-man roster for the regular season.
Byrd is clearly the last option among Carolina's receivers, but the fact the team made room for him once again shows its confidence in his ability. Two of Byrd's 10 catches last season went for touchdowns, but as things currently stand, his most consistent involvement figures to come on special teams.
