Byrd isn't expected to require surgery to address the lower-leg injury he sustained in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though the lack of a procedure suggests Byrd's recovery timetable will likely be measured in weeks rather than months, his season will nonetheless come to an end after Panthers head coach Ron Rivera revealed Tuesday that the wideout would be placed on injured reserve. After trading away Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills in October and losing Curtis Samuel (ankle) to a season-ending injury of his own soon after, the Panthers were already lacking in weapons at receiver prior to Byrd's emergence over the last few weeks. With Byrd now shut down, Russell Shepard (shoulder), Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay -- all players that have been primarily special-teams contributors throughout their respective careers -- look like the top complementary pass catchers behind No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess, tight end Greg Olsen and running back Christian McCaffrey.