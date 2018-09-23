Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Out again Week 3
Byrd (knee) will be inactive for the second consecutive game Week 3 against Cincinnati.
Byrd was only able to log limited practices for the entire week after missing the season's second game against the Falcons. With Byrd on the shelf, look for rookie D.J. Moore to once again assume kick and punt return duties.
