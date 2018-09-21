Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Questionable for Sunday
Byrd (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Byrd has been a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable tag, and did not play in last Sunday's loss to Atlanta. D.J. Moore filled in as kickoff and punt returner for the Panthers in his absence last week, and will likely do so again if Byrd is unable to suit up against Cincinnati.
