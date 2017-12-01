Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Ready for activation
Byrd (forerarm) will be activated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Any concerns about the availability of a roster spot went out the window Friday when it was announced that DE Charles Johnson will be suspended the next four games. Byrd likely would've been activated anyway, as the Panthers need all the help they can get at wide receiver after trading Kelvin Benjamin and losing Curtis Samuel to a season-ending ankle injury. Byrd could push for the No. 2 or 3 receiver job in the coming weeks, as the Panthers don't have any reliable contributors behind top dog Devin Funchess. The competition consists of Russell Shepard, Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay, all of whom were acquired with special teams at least partially in mind. Byrd lacks size and pedigree, but his first-rate speed could quickly add a missing element to Carolina's offense.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...