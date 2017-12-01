Byrd (forerarm) will be activated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Any concerns about the availability of a roster spot went out the window Friday when it was announced that DE Charles Johnson will be suspended the next four games. Byrd likely would've been activated anyway, as the Panthers need all the help they can get at wide receiver after trading Kelvin Benjamin and losing Curtis Samuel to a season-ending ankle injury. Byrd could push for the No. 2 or 3 receiver job in the coming weeks, as the Panthers don't have any reliable contributors behind top dog Devin Funchess. The competition consists of Russell Shepard, Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay, all of whom were acquired with special teams at least partially in mind. Byrd lacks size and pedigree, but his first-rate speed could quickly add a missing element to Carolina's offense.