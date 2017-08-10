Byrd caught four of six targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Byrd was promoted from Carolina's practice squad for just one game as a rookie, but he certainly made a strong impression to start his second preseason slate with the team. Not only did Byrd burn his man deep on play-action for a 50-yard touchdown catch during the second quarter, but he later wiggled free for an eight-yard score to begin the third. After teammate Brenton Bersin suffered an injury early on, Byrd took advantage of his added looks, which will help his case to make the Panthers roster this time around.