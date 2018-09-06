Byrd will assume a larger role with fellow wideout Curtis Samuel (chest) ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Byrd will slide up into the fifth spot on the depth chart, with his skill set making him a suitable replacement for Samuel's speed slot role. Although Carolina currently boasts a bevy of pass-catching options ahead of him, including tight end Greg Olsen and tailback Christian McCaffrey to boot, Byrd's increased opportunity boosts his stock ahead of Week 1. The entirety of the third-year pro's 10 receptions last season came over the final five weeks, accounting for 105 yards and two scores from 13 targets.