Byrd (forearm) was in attendance for Wednesday's practice and worked out on the side, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

According to Kelsey Riggs of WCNC NBC Charlotte, Byrd was spotted doing conditioning work on a stationary bike during the portion of practice that was available to the media. Byrd, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3 after suffering a fractured forearm in the Week 4 win over the Patriots, is eligible to return beginning in Week 13, but it's unclear if the Panthers plan to make him one of the two players they activate from IR this season. One of those two spots will almost certainly go to Greg Olsen (foot), who also worked out on the side Wednesday and is targeting a return in Week 12.