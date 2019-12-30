Play

Jeanpiere signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jeanpiere spent time in Carolina during the 2019 offseason as an undrafted rookie, and he now gets another shot to impress with the team. Of course, he'll be a longshot to stick with the Panthers when the 2020 season rolls around.

