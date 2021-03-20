The Panthers and Arnold agreed to a two-year contract Friday, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports.
Since the Cardinals plucked him off waivers in December 2019, Arnold developed a nice connection with Kyler Murray, reeling in 37 of 55 passes for 540 yards and six touchdowns in 19 games. Such production equates to an impressive 9.8 yards per target, with 16.2 percent of his catches going for scores. Arnold will slot in at the top of the Panthers' tight end depth chart.
