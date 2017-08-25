Panthers' Dan France: Being evaluated for concussion
France is being evaluated for a concussion during Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
A depth offensive lineman, France suffered a possible concussion in the second half of Thursday's contest. With the game currently late in the fourth quarter, it's unlikely that France will be able to return.
