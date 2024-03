Jackson has agreed to a contract with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was in Buffalo's front office when the Bills selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jackson is likely being brought in to fill the starting outside cornerback role vacated by CJ Henderson, who is a free agent. Jackson started only six of the 15 games in which he appeared for Buffalo in 2023, but he made 14 starts for the Bills in 2022.