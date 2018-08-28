Searcy (concussion) participated in Tuesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic Carolina reports.

Searcy has been in concussion protocol for nearly two weeks, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests that the safety is fully cleared of any symptoms. Searcy is expected to begin the season as the Panthers' starting free safety.

