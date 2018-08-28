Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Back at practice Tuesday
Searcy (concussion) participated in Tuesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic Carolina reports.
Searcy has been in concussion protocol for nearly two weeks, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests that the safety is fully cleared of any symptoms. Searcy is expected to begin the season as the Panthers' starting free safety.
More News
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: No practice Monday•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Suffers concussion Friday•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Released by Titans•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...