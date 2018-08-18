Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Evaluated for concussion
Searcy exited Friday's game against Miami to be evaluated for a concussion, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Searcy took a blow to the head in the first quarter of Friday's tilt and headed to the locker room with some of the training staff. he'll be forced to miss several days if he is diagnosed with a concussion. Look for Colin Jones and Rashaan Gaulden to see some increased reps as long as Searcy is sidelined.
