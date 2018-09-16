Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Exits Sunday's game
Searcy exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Searcy remains out to begin the game's second half, and is being examined by trainers in the locker room. Colin Jones will continue to serve as Carolina's starting free safety as long as Searcy is sidelined.
