Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Inks deal with Carolina
Searcy signed a two-year contract with the Panthers on Friday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Searcy, who can make up to $5.7 million on this new deal per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, was let go by the Titans earlier this month after spending most of the 2017 season in a reserve role. He'll have the opportunity to regain starter status in Carolina with the Panthers looking to find a replacement for Kurt Coleman. The durable Searcy, who's missed only five games in his seven professional seasons, averaged 53.3 tackles and 4.7 pass breakups per season while serving as a starter for the Titans and Bills from 2014-16.
More News
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Released by Titans•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Absent from injury report•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Nursing groin ailment•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Accepts pay cut•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...