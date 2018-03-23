Searcy signed a two-year contract with the Panthers on Friday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Searcy, who can make up to $5.7 million on this new deal per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, was let go by the Titans earlier this month after spending most of the 2017 season in a reserve role. He'll have the opportunity to regain starter status in Carolina with the Panthers looking to find a replacement for Kurt Coleman. The durable Searcy, who's missed only five games in his seven professional seasons, averaged 53.3 tackles and 4.7 pass breakups per season while serving as a starter for the Titans and Bills from 2014-16.