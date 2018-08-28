Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: No practice Monday
Searcy (concussion) did not practice Monday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Searcy missed last week's preseason game against the Patriots after sustaining a concussion during the team's second preseason game the week prior against the Dolphins. There's no timeline for when he may be back in action. Rashaan Gaulden has been working with Mike Adams in the starting lineup in Searcy's absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Suffers concussion Friday•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Released by Titans•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...