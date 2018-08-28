Searcy (concussion) did not practice Monday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Searcy missed last week's preseason game against the Patriots after sustaining a concussion during the team's second preseason game the week prior against the Dolphins. There's no timeline for when he may be back in action. Rashaan Gaulden has been working with Mike Adams in the starting lineup in Searcy's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories