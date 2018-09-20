Searcy (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Searcy left Sunday's game against the Falcons in the second half and never returned after he was examined for a possible concussion. This is obviously not an encouraging sign for his availability for Sunday's contest. Colin Jones took over in his absence last week, and will be the favorite to do so again this week if Searcy is ruled out.

